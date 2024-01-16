Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,675.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $12.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
