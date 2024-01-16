Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,675.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $12.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

