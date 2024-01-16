Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITUB. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.3 %

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.4% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 20,816,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after buying an additional 8,381,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $30,933,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 221.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,405,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,696,000 after buying an additional 5,103,562 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

