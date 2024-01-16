Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Itron alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Itron Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Itron by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,060 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Itron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Itron by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 143,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Itron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.78 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

(Get Free Report

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.