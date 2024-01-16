Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.45.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.
Itron stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.78 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
