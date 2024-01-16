J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) and Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Head to Head Contrast

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) and Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares J.Jill and Boozt AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill 5.40% 316.35% 9.86% Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J.Jill and Boozt AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill $615.27 million 0.41 $42.17 million $2.25 10.50 Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

J.Jill has higher revenue and earnings than Boozt AB (publ).

33.6% of J.Jill shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of J.Jill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for J.Jill and Boozt AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill 0 0 3 0 3.00 Boozt AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

J.Jill presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.46%. Given J.Jill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Boozt AB (publ).

Summary

J.Jill beats Boozt AB (publ) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. It operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segment. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. It also operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance and retailing items that were not sold during their allotted timeframe. In addition, the company operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names. It operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Europe, and internationally. Boozt AB (publ) was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

