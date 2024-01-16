J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in December

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.1708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.