James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

