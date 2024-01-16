James Investment Research Inc. Buys 888 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SEIX opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.