James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Position in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of SurgePays as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SurgePays by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 100,866 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SurgePays in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SurgePays by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SURG opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. SurgePays, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About SurgePays

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. SurgePays had a return on equity of 148.74% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.16 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.