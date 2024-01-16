James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

