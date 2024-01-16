James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,583. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $157.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

