James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 351.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,055,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 80,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 59,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 186.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,496 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RCD opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

