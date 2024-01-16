James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.85.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

