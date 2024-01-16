James Investment Research Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.19. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

