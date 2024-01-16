James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,736,000 after purchasing an additional 254,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.82. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

