James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,284 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

