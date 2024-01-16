James Investment Research Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $339.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $357.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.43 and a 200 day moving average of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

