James Investment Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,879,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Winmark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,405,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 100,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $641,389.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,654,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total value of $1,016,361.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,010,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $641,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,012 shares in the company, valued at $20,654,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,635 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA opened at $365.98 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $253.00 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.90.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $10.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $40.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WINA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

