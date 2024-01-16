Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,881.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $3,881.42 and a 1-year high of $3,881.42.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

About Japan Real Estate Investment

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.