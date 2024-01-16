Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,881.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $3,881.42 and a 1-year high of $3,881.42.
