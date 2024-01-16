JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,257,100 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 11,455,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,899.5 days.
JD Health International Stock Performance
JD Health International stock remained flat at $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $7.93.
JD Health International Company Profile
