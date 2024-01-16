JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,385,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 1,643,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JD Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of JDLGF stock remained flat at $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. JD Logistics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

About JD Logistics

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as consulting services.

