Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,491 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.99% of Acadia Healthcare worth $64,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after acquiring an additional 131,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,811,000 after purchasing an additional 504,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,344,596.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at $53,344,596.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

