Jennison Associates LLC Buys 17,247 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $109,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.30.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $380.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.24 and a 200-day moving average of $336.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $386.33.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

