Jennison Associates LLC Buys 4,354 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $86,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 65,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $209.11 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.05.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.68.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

