Jennison Associates LLC Buys 60,418 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Huron Consulting Group worth $92,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,546,709.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,814 shares of company stock worth $1,955,700 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.0 %

HURN stock opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.