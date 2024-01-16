Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $68,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 886.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

