Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,475 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.61% of Guardant Health worth $56,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 113.8% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $53,700,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 53.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,910,000 after acquiring an additional 790,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.