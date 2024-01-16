Jennison Associates LLC Has $73.33 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.47% of Paycom Software worth $73,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $197.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

