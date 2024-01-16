Jennison Associates LLC Has $83.38 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Exelon worth $83,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after buying an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $413,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

