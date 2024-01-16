Jennison Associates LLC Sells 134,106 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 134,106 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.31% of Kirby worth $113,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 293.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,186 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

