Jennison Associates LLC Sells 266,403 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.14% of AXIS Capital worth $102,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,797,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,447,000 after buying an additional 92,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,760,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,769,000 after buying an additional 80,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AXS opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

