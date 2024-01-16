Jennison Associates LLC Sells 64,756 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 543,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,756 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $59,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $157.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $161.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,732 shares of company stock worth $11,888,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

