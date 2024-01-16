Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,489,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,629,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 12.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 38.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

PR stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 4.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PR. Benchmark upped their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

