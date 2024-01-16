Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $187,072.61

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $187,072.61 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00018759 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00283407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,087.08 or 0.99759710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011447 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010551 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0031376 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $180,681.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

