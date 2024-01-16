JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Large Volume Increase

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 35,565,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 17,630,594 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $4.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,796,000 after acquiring an additional 228,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,831 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,053,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

