JMP Securities Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $42.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYF. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

SYF stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.