Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 103,706 shares of company stock worth $5,424,936 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

