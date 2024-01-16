Jonathan Andrew Wright Sells 14,350 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE NVA traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.32. 116,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,596. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.93 and a 12 month high of C$13.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$360.37 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.809221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

