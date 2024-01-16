JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 10,991 shares.The stock last traded at $58.55 and had previously closed at $58.99.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $818.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3,618.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 156,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,677,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 474.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,081,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

