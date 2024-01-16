JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $194.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

Shares of JPM opened at $165.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.33. The firm has a market cap of $479.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 815,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 103,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

