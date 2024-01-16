JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPST opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

