K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 2,500 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.73. 1,211,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

