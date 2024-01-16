K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $165.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

