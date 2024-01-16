K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.42 Million Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 87.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 105,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

