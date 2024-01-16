K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.43. 136,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,027. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.