K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.70 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $132.77. 209,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,412. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

