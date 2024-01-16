K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 1,122,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,231. The company has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

