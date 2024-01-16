K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.77 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in CarMax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.57. 672,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,256. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

