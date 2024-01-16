K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $803,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.42. 589,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,506. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

