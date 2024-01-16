K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 225,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,226. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.70.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

