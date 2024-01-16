K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 595,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.